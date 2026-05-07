Library commemorates ANZAC Day
The Condobolin Library commemorated ANZAC Day at Storytime on Friday (24 April). Library Technician Abby Grimshaw read “There’s a bear in my chair” and “My Grandad marches on Anzac Day”. Children also so made their own poppy. Image Credits: Lachlan Shire Library Facebook Page.
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