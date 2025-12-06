Latest News
Students enjoy Pirate Day
On Friday 21st November, Trundle Central School SRC held a [...]
Levi makes 89
Levi Daure (Kiacatoo) showed skill with the bat, to make [...]
Primary Industries skills
Condobolin High School Year 12 Primary Industries students recently demonstrated [...]
John and Max win
Bridge We had one and a half tables for bridge [...]
Meliah selected
Congratulations to Meliah Bendall who attended the Wilcannia-Forbes cricket trials [...]
10 Years of Trundle Pink Night
By Hayley Egan On Friday 17th October, the 10th Trundle [...]