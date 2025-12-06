Levi makes 89

Levi Daure (Kiacatoo) showed skill with the bat, to make a magnificent 89 runs on Saturday, 22 November. Congratulations, Levi! Image Credit: Condobolin Junior Cricket Associarion Facebook Page.

