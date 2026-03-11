Level Crossing campaign focusing on Condobolin

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

Transport for NSW and NSW Police Force launched level crossing campaign focussing on Condobolin on Monday, 2 March.

Motorists are reminded to be vigilant and follow the road rules as Transport for NSW and NSW Police join forces to raise awareness and penalise reckless behaviour at level crossings across the local area.

NSW Police will be patrolling four level crossings in Condobolin between 2 and 13 March 2026 to increase safety and remind motorists to slow down and obey level crossing rules.

Luke Wilby, Senior Manager of Public Transport Safety Programs at Transport for NSW, said it’s imperative drivers obey the rules when driving around level crossings because of the high risk of serious or fatal injuries if they are involved in a crash with a train.

“Trains travel at speeds of up to 160 kilometres an hour and if you ignore the rules you are recklessly putting your life and the lives of others at risk,” he explained.

“Around seven trains a day travel at high speed through Condobolin, a crash between one of them and a vehicle could result in life changing consequences, not just for those in the vehicle and the driver of the train, but also for so many other people – emergency services who have to attend, family and friends who might lose a loved one and the community at large.

“Just because you don’t see a train at a level crossing, it doesn’t mean it won’t be at the level crossing in a few seconds.”

In the past decade, since July 2015, sadly, nine people died and 10 were seriously injured as a result of 73 collisions between trains and road vehicles at level crossings in NSW.

“We want everyone to return home safely, but we can only do that if motorists and pedestrians behave responsibly at level crossings,” Mr Wilby stated.

NSW Police Traffic Inspector Ben Macfarlane urged drivers to remain cautious at level crossings and said crossings on Jones Lane, May Street, Melrose Road and Kiacatoo Road will be patrolled by police.

“Unsafe behaviour at level crossings can be fatal, and no destination is worth that risk. We will be targeting these crossings in Condobolin with Highway Patrol on the ground and the use of drones,” he said.

“Our highest priority is making sure everyone makes it home safely – I’m reminding everyone If your route includes a level crossing, factor in a few extra minutes and be patient. Trains cannot stop quickly, and some can take more than 1.4 kilometres to come to a complete halt. Even if the driver sees you, they can’t stop in time to avoid a collision. A split-second decision to rush through could have life-changing consequences, so take the extra time, and make safety your priority.”

Motorists who risk their safety at level crossings could face three demerit points and a $562 fine.