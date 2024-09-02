Leonie is a Special Guest

Kiacatoo CWA Notes August 2024

Hello again.

Our last meeting was held on Tuesday 6th August our Guest Speaker was Leonie Parker the Women’s Health Worker based at the hospital.

Leonie spike very generally about ladies’ health issues and then moved on to speaking about viruses, RSV, pneumonia and immunisations which we all found very interesting. Due to time constraints Leonie spoke before our meeting and the ladies asked her a lot of questions regarding issues they were concerned about.

Members have been busy over the past month or so potting plants and busily baking cakes, slices and biscuits so that we had more than enough for our stall at the Markets held during the Dog Trials on Sunday 11th August.

Where last year was a freezing cold day, we were fortunate this year to have had a nice sunny day. Well done ladies your help made it a successful day.

A member unable to be there on the day due to illness kindly donated towards the cost of the raffle first prize,

Our raffle was won by Liz Haywood who won a $100 IGA voucher. We also raffled a second prize kindly donated by Cobram Oils which was won by Carol Perryman.

Our next event will be on Tuesday 3rd September at the Railway Hotel at 12pm for lunch followed by our meeting at the Library meeting room between 1pm and 3pm where we can enjoy our Birthday Cake for afternoon tea to celebrate Kiacatoo’s 79th Birthday,

Contributed by Tina Harris, Publicity Officer Kiacatoo CWA.