Lego and Duplo creativity on display

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin Show’s Lego and Duplo section will be a celebration of creativity and the joy of building.

Open to Lego and Duplo enthusiasts of all ages, this competition invites participants to construct unique and imaginative creations within the theme ‘Out of This World (Space)’.

With categories for different age groups and styles, entrants have the chance to showcase their skills to the community. Entry is free.

In the Preschool category, there are two sections. This age group may build a piece of Lego/Duplo (Space Theme – first prize $5); or a piece of Lego/Duplo (Original Design – First Prize of $10 donated by RMB Matthews Williams Lawyers). Kindergarten to Year Two can also enter two categories, by building a piece of Lego/Duplo (Space Theme – first prize $5); or a piece of Lego/Duplo (Original Design – First Prize of $10 donated by RMB Matthews Williams Lawyers).

Years Three and Four can make a piece of Lego/Duplo (Space Theme – first prize $5); or a piece of Lego/Duplo (Original Design – First Prize of $10 donated by RMB Matthews Williams Lawyers).

Years Five and Six are encouraged to build a creation of Lego/Duplo (Space Theme – first prize $5); or a piece of Lego/Duplo (Original Design – First Prize of $10 donated by RMB Matthews Williams Lawyers).

If you are in High School or an adult, you can create a piece of Lego (Space Theme) for the Show. First Prize of $10 donated by RMB Matthews Williams Lawyers.

All Lego/Duplo exhibits must be in a low sided box with a solid base – dimensions of box should be up to 30 centimetres by 30 centimetres only. Original designs must have a name or description of what they represent. Exhibits must be in the Pavilion by 10am on Thursday, 21 August – make sure the exhibitors name is on the entry card, which is to be attached under box. There is a limit of one entry per person per section. Class P3 is all about having fun and bringing ideas to life, so grab your bricks and start building!

For more information call Chief Steward Jodi Chamen on 0427 962 265