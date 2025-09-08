Latest News
Leeway Herefords win Paddy McCumstie Family Trophy
Annie Ryan (centre) presented the Paddy McCumstie Family Trophy for [...]
Brad makes best cup of boiled rice
Brad Hurley won the Champion Cup of Boiled Rice in [...]
Shearing skills on show
The Down the Lachlan Speed Shear was highlight at this [...]
Cael selected as 2025 Condobolin Show Bloke
Cael Hickman was named the 2025 Condobolin Show Bloke (second [...]
Community enjoy Open Day Fun
On Friday 15th August, Tottenham Central School celebrated Open Day [...]
The 2025 Condobolin Show Tiny Tot winners
The 2025 Condobolin Show Miss Condo Tiny Tot was Poppie [...]