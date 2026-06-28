Learning, working and succeeding

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School students Joseph Packham and Kody Martin are undertaking School-Based Traineeships (SBATs) with local businesses while continuing their studies.

SBATs are available to all Year 10, 11 and 12 high school students in NSW undertaking the Higher School Certificate (HSC). The program allows students to commence an apprenticeship or complete a traineeship while at school.

A school-based apprenticeship or traineeship combines paid work, training and school. Students gain an industry-recognised national qualification and achieve credit towards the HSC.

SBAT’s are more than just part-time jobs – they are a great way for students to set themselves up for the career they want whilst completing the HSC.

“We congratulate Joseph and Kody on their dedication, commitment, and willingness to embrace these valuable career pathways. We also thank Brayden Davis Personal Training and Essential Energy for investing in our young people and providing opportunities that help bridge the gap between school and future employment,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

Joseph Packham is completing a Certificate II in Fitness through Australian Training Company while working one day per week with Brayden Davis Personal Training. According to the Condobolin High School Facebook Page, following a successful work experience placement, Brayden offered Joseph the opportunity to undertake a traineeship throughout Years 11 and 12. In addition to his traineeship, Joseph also completes after-school employment hours while balancing his six Year 11 studies.

Kody Martin is working one day per week with Essential Energy, while undertaking a Certificate II in Electrotechnology (Career Start). Kody first completed work experience with Essential Energy

in Year 10 and later applied for an apprenticeship.

“Although he was initially too young to be employed, a new partnership between Essential Energy and the Department of Education has created exciting school-based trainee opportunities in the industry.

Through this innovative program, Kody is gaining valuable hands-on experience while completing training through TAFE and online learning,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.