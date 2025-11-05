Learning together at Language lesson

The WCC Language Program held a Wiradjuri Language session at the Condobolin Local Aboriginal Land Council on Wednesday, 8 October. Marion Packham oversaw the lesson, where Bingo, singing, dancing, moving to the sounds of the clap sticks, reading, telling stories and sharing a meal and a cuppa were all part of learning together. “From 10 months old to 1 year, turning 4 and up to 9 years of age our little ones were excited to learn while sitting side by side with their mums,” a post on the WCC Language Program Facebook Page read. Image Credits: WCC Language Program Facebook Page.