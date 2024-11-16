Learning new basketball skills

Basketball NSW held a two-day clinic in Condobolin recently. Each participant received a shirt and a basketball on the first day. They all learned new skills and then put them to the test on the second day by taking part in drills and games. The “Our Mob, Our Game” event was held at the Condobolin High School Basketball Courts. Central West Family Support Group proudly supported the clinic. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.