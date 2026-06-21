Learning about National Sorry Day

As part of Reconciliation week Condobolin Public School Class K6P learned about National Sorry Day. Students created craft which the Stolen Generation Alliance recognises the native hibiscus as the official symbol for Sorry Day. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 18/06/2026By

Latest News

Exploring NRW theme

20/06/2026|

On Monday, 1 June St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin students [...]

Showing respect

20/06/2026|

Condobolin Public School students learned about reconciliation through playing together, [...]

We recommend