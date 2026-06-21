Learning about National Sorry Day
As part of Reconciliation week Condobolin Public School Class K6P learned about National Sorry Day. Students created craft which the Stolen Generation Alliance recognises the native hibiscus as the official symbol for Sorry Day. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
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Learning about National Sorry Day
As part of Reconciliation week Condobolin Public School Class K6P [...]
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