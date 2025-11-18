Learning about High School routines

Condobolin Public School and St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Year Six students visited Condobolin High School for their first on site transition day. They got creative in art and learned a beat on music. Transition days help students to become familiar with their new learning environment before beginning Year Seven. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 18/11/2025

