Leanne wins
Condobolin’s Leanne Anderson has won a blue ribbon for her Tomato Relish at the 2026 Sydney Royal Easter Show. Over the years she has won seconds, thirds and highly commended’s, but this year saw her collect a prized first place ribbon. If this inspires you and while most summer fruits are briefly still available in the shops, have a look at last year’s Condobolin Show schedule for Jams, Preserves, Pickles and Chutneys. You can make an entry to the 2026 Condobolin Show! Image Credit: Condobolin Show Society Facebook Page.
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