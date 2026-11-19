League Tag Gala Day

By Hayley Egan

Tullibigeal Central School students Orabelle, Hailey and Veritty participated in a League Tag Gala Day in Forbes recently.

Together the students combined with Condobolin High School to make their team.

“Their commitment and effort were clear in every game, and they can be proud of their achievements. Special thanks to Miss Edwards for taking the team and supporting them throughout the day.” a post on the schools Facebook page read.

Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.