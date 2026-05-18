Leaf shatter in Lucerne – what it means

Leaf shatter occurs when lucerne leaves detach from the stem, reducing both fodder quantity and quality. Leaves dry faster than stems, making them more prone to shattering. Bleached stems are an easy in-paddock indicator of plant maturity and drying, even while standing.

Leaf shatter becomes more severe once plant moisture drops below 50%. With around 70 per cent of lucerne protein and 90 per cent of minerals and vitamins held in the leaf, every lost leaf is lost nutrition.

An example of this is shown in photo 1 and graph 1, taken from spring results at the Condobolin site, Mixed Farming Systems long-term lucerne trial, year 2 of a 4-year program.

Under stress conditions such as drought, frost, waterlogging or disease, lucerne can lose between 25 and 40% of leaves before grazing or baling begins. This can reduce dry matter production by up to 15%. In low rainfall systems, understanding when risk is highest and how to manage it is critical.

Why it matters and how to manage it

•Understand lucerne genetics and select varieties with improved drought tolerance•

•Monitor paddock indicators such as stem bleaching, plant colour, leaf drop and growth stage

• Match stocking rates to available forage to maximise utilisation and nutrition

•Use grazing strategies to maintain persistence and allow recovery

•Manage stands through stress periods to reduce early leaf loss

Interested to know more?

Follow the Mixed Farming Systems Long-Term Lucerne Project, investigating how lucerne genetics perform under drought and low rainfall conditions in Condobolin.

Source: Central West Farming Systems Facebook Page.