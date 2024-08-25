Leading by example

On Wednesday, 24 July Mrs Karen Burke, Director Educational Leadership Condobolin High School and presented the senior student leaders with a Student Leadership Award for their continued contributions to the school.

ABOVE: Mrs Wendy Scarce, Errol Packham, Sam Cunningham, Bella Clemson, and Mrs Karen Burke. Absent: Ryan Goodsell and Kiera Stevenson. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.