Leading by example
On Wednesday, 24 July Mrs Karen Burke, Director Educational Leadership Condobolin High School and presented the senior student leaders with a Student Leadership Award for their continued contributions to the school.
ABOVE: Mrs Wendy Scarce, Errol Packham, Sam Cunningham, Bella Clemson, and Mrs Karen Burke. Absent: Ryan Goodsell and Kiera Stevenson. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.
