LCS take part in Careers Expo
Lachlan Children Services were happy to be part of Condobolin High School’s Careers Expo on Tuesday, 10 September. “A small group of children went together to spend some time playing and talking to the High Schoolers!” a post on the Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page read. “We also got to have a quick little look at the other stalls ourselves! Getting to have a turn with the hose and the fire brigade!” Image Credits: Lachlan Children Services Facebook Page.
