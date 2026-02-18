LCCS create care packages

Lake Cargelligo Central School recently came together to support the local community after the tragic event that occurred last month.

“As a school, we would like to help support our community during this difficult time by coordinating care packages for individuals and families in need. These care packages are intended to provide practical support and a message of care and connection.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

The school collected donations of Instant soup, cup noodles or tinned baked beans/spaghetti; Crackers or plain biscuits; Muesli bars or snack bars; Tea bags or coffee sachets; Chips and small boxes of breakfast cereals; Bottled water and long-life milk; and Tissues, toilet paper & wet wipes and created care packages and child support bags to hand out to the community.

Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.