Last First Day for CHS Year 12

Monday, 9 February marked a special milestone for Condobolin High School Year 12 students as they begin their final first day. There was a great sense of pride and excitement as the seniors stepped into their final year together. “The countdown is officially on — soak it up, make the memories, and finish strong,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. The Condobolin Argus wishes all Year 12 students an unforgettable year filled with leadership, growth and meaningful moments as they create lasting memories in 2026. Image Credit: Condobolin High School.