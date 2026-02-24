Last First Day for CHS Year 12
Monday, 9 February marked a special milestone for Condobolin High School Year 12 students as they begin their final first day. There was a great sense of pride and excitement as the seniors stepped into their final year together. “The countdown is officially on — soak it up, make the memories, and finish strong,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. The Condobolin Argus wishes all Year 12 students an unforgettable year filled with leadership, growth and meaningful moments as they create lasting memories in 2026. Image Credit: Condobolin High School.
Latest News
Knowing snake bite first aid
Complied by Melissa Blewitt There have been numerous sightings of [...]
Jamie Chaffey MP – Federal Member for Parkes
Who is Jamie Chaffey From his Website- Jamie Chaffey was [...]
Last First Day for CHS Year 12
Monday, 9 February marked a special milestone for Condobolin High [...]
Meet the Pollies at the Pub – Railway Hotel Friday February 27th
Who is Steph Cooke From her Website - Steph is [...]
Amanda joins the LWRS team
Amanda Doyle has joined the team at Lachlan and Western [...]
Successful Christmas Carnival
Residents came out in force to see who would win [...]