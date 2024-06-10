Lake shows skills in State Pennants Final

Condobolin Sports Club Women’s Bowls

After a trial run of twilight mixed bowls during the hot Summer, ladies morning Social bowls has recommenced.

Thursday 23rd May four ladies enjoyed a game of three bowl pairs.

Yvonne Johnson, and Judy Johnson were narrowly defeated by Colleen Helyar and Pauleen Dimos.

On the draw for Social bowls Thursday 30th is Pauleen Dimos, names in by 9.30am, play 10am.

The Kath West Memorial Triples which were to be played on Saturday 25th May, has been postponed to a later date.

Winners and Runners-up in the 2023-2024 Southern Slopes District Women’s Championships will receive their achievements at the District Gala Day to be held at Lake Cargelligo on Thursday 13th June.

Our next Monthly meeting will be held on Wednesday 12th June, commencing at 6.00pm.

Important discussions relating to our 70th Birthday and the rescheduling of the Kath West Memorial Day, to be finalised.

A huge shout out to the 2023-2024 Lake Cargelligo Women’s Grade 4 Pennant Side who were Runners-Up in the State Finals held on the Coast recently.

Lake Cargelligo finished second in their Sectional playoff, then in semi-final defeated Gunnedah before going down to Hamilton North in the Final.

Congratulations to all players for a fantastic achievement.

HALF NIP.