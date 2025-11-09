Lake Cargelligo draught horse breeder Steve Johnson wins Teamsters Trophy

Lake Cargelligo draught horse breeder and a driver in the record breaking Barellan team, Steve Johnson, received the coveted Teamsters Trophy at the 2025 Good Old Days Festival.

Steve, 75, and his wife Jan had prepared a team of 12 horses from their Larne Draught Horse stud for the Barellan team and Steve drove the team along with Bruce Bandy and Aleks Berzins.

The couple spent six months on the road for three hours a day preparing their young horses for the record attempt.

During the festival on October 3-5 at Barellan, Steve also demonstrated a horse drawn chaff cutter using sheaf hay, and spoke about driving horse teams at the Teamsters Q and A.

The judges for the perpetual Teamsters Trophy were Tim Peel, Borambola, NSW, David Pitstock, Goomeri, Queensland, and Andrew Duyvrestyn, Heywood, Victoria.

The scale model Bennett wagon trophy was made by Allan Langfield, Wagga Wagga, and is competed for annually by a different species of large draught animal each year. A draught team is to consist of four or more animals.

The animals, harness, vehicles/implements are to be historically correct and judged as a traditional authentic Australia style working team, portraying the business or work the teamster is engaged in. The animals, harness and vehicles are to be in a safe and sound working condition (not a show turnout).

The ability of the teamster to control the team and the response of the animals to commands will be part of the general assessment.

Steve Johnson grew up with a drover living next door and became good mates with the drover’s son.

Invited on a droving trip, he was mesmerised by the travelling on the horse drawn drover’s wagon.

“My dad wouldn’t let me own a horse. That was never going to happen. When I got old enough to make my own decisions, we bought our first horse 50 years ago and since then we have never looked back – it has become a passion,” he said.

“My wife Jan and I have worked together for the last 50 years travelling all around the countryside with our horses.

“When we set off to travel with our horses, we go out the top gate without any support vehicles.

“I am passionate about my horses and just love working with them.”

Steve starts his young horses at 18 months of age by long reining and they are then harnessed into the wagon between two other horses. The foals learn to lead beside their mother in the teams.

As the record Barellan team moved off on Saturday (4 October), there was a hitch when a rein a became caught in a spreader bar.

“We thought dear oh dear and but what we did do was made the crowd sit back and think can, or can’t they do this, and it was yes, we can,” Steve said.

“Aleks got down and did a bit of tuning up but we got away all the same. They are a beautiful team and working really well.

“It’s been years of this work, and it all aligned this year so we could get together to do this.”

Media Release (Outcross Media).