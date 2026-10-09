Lake Building Supplies hosts Ladies’ and Tradies’ Day

By Melissa Blewitt

Lake Cargelligo tradespeople and community members were given the opportunity to get hands-on with tools, products and expert advice during a special Ladies’ and Tradies’ Day at Lake Building Supplies Home Timber and Hardware recently.

The in-store event, held on Wednesday, 16 September from midday to 2pm, brought together representatives from Philmac, Makita, Norma and Wurth, who showcased products, demonstrations and giveaways throughout the afternoon.

Philmac representatives demonstrated the new “push push” fittings and hosted mini golf, while Makita provided the latest tool information and demonstrations, with customers spending $500 eligible to receive a free battery.

Norma representatives showcased telescopic joiners and offered giveaways including two LG20-H fire-fighter pumps, valued at $999 each, while Wurth representatives were on hand to discuss the products available through the store.

Customers were also offered 30 per cent off all Kings gear in store, along with a free barbecue and drinks.

The event was open to everyone, with Lake Building Supplies encouraging both tradespeople and members of the wider Lake Cargelligo community to come along and learn more about the products and services available locally.

Lake Building Supplies thanked team members Jess, Paul and Dennesse for their work preparing the barbecue and catering for the event, as well as Coden, who came in especially to help keep the team on track throughout the day.

Special thanks were also extended to the visiting representatives – Tim and Dakota from Norma, Jared from Wurth, Albie from Makita and Ross from Philmac – for supporting the event and helping make the day possible.

The event provided a practical opportunity for customers to speak directly with industry representatives, see new products in action and pick up advice on everything from fixing a pipe to using power tools.