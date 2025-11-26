Ladies Teams Weekend

Ladies Teams Weekend held 18/19th October 2025 (Lachlan Valley Physie Condobolin)

Lachlan Valley Untied Physie has been providing classes in exercise, strength coordination and dance for our rural community for almost 50 years. When you hear of Physie, you straight away think of the confident young girls dancing and having fun performing in class and in front of an audience. But did you know that LVU Physie has a very large and strong group of ladies that also come together a number of times a week from both Condobolin and Forbes.

Not everyone is there for competition, most are there for the friendship, exercise and time out for themselves in a safe and welcoming environment. This year LVU Physie put together 4 teams of ladies, combining our Condo and Forbes ladies together. Everyone who wanted to challenge themselves was given the opportunity to be part of our teams.

Our ladies travelled for a weekend away with friends and competed in the annual Ladies national team’s competition held at Olympic Park in Sydney. With nerves flowing and many of the ladies competing in such an event for the first time it was a big step out of their comfort zones.

Never having all trained together before the day, but trusting in the guidance and training provided by our LVU teachers, our Novice ladies teams took to the floor first. Their performance was beautiful; laughter and excitement filled the teams after they finished performing then came the wait as all the other teams across the section had their turn on the floor. Our Novice teams was announced winners of the A/B Section 2 Square, which meant they had qualified to perform again in the overall A/B grade championship playoffs. Another strong performance from these incredible ladies seen them announce overall A/B grade winners for national teams for 2025. Not bad for a group of ladies who came together from across two towns and who are actually B grade for 2025.

Our Intermediate ladies teams then competed in the next section which was B grade intermediate teams. To have enough ladies to work into the next section many of our beginner ladies worked up a level to field the teams. LVU Intermediates teams came 2nd in their section, another strong and outstanding performance for an incredible group of ladies from the country.

These amazing results will see our Ladies teams be ranked into the A grade section of competition for 2026. What a privilege it has been to teach and spend time with these ladies throughout 2025.

Contributed by Miss Lou.