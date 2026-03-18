Ladies sparkle at International Women’s Day Long Lunch

Women from across the Condobolin area attended an International Women’s Day Long Lunch, on Saturday, 7 March at the SRA Pavilion. The inclusive event aimed to bring women together to

celebrate, socialise and network. The occasion also aimed to raise funds for the Condobolin Branch of Can Assist. Guest speakers included Imogen Crump, Sammy Longmore and Jen Laing.

Attendees embraced the theme ‘Sparkle Up Your Day’ and enjoyed a delicious lunch. Organisers were overjoyed at the community response to the event and could not have been happier with

the overall success of the day.