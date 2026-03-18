Ladies sparkle at International Women’s Day Long Lunch
Women from across the Condobolin area attended an International Women’s Day Long Lunch, on Saturday, 7 March at the SRA Pavilion. The inclusive event aimed to bring women together to
celebrate, socialise and network. The occasion also aimed to raise funds for the Condobolin Branch of Can Assist. Guest speakers included Imogen Crump, Sammy Longmore and Jen Laing.
Attendees embraced the theme ‘Sparkle Up Your Day’ and enjoyed a delicious lunch. Organisers were overjoyed at the community response to the event and could not have been happier with
the overall success of the day.
Latest News
Charmaine finishes Certificate
On Wednesday 18th February, Murra Thinna Preschool celebrated a huge [...]
Ladies sparkle at International Women’s Day Long Lunch
Women from across the Condobolin area attended an International Women's [...]
Jayden celebrates milestone
Happy Birthday to Jayden Krebs, who celebrated his birthday on [...]
100th Birthday Celebration
Family and friends travelled from near and far to help [...]
JN Straney recognised
By Melissa Blewitt JN Straney and Son has been awarded [...]
Sapphire joins CWFS team
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt Sapphire Walker has joined the Central [...]