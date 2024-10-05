Ladies plays some great bowls in Pennants Final

Condobolin Sports Club Women’s Bowls

On the 21st and 22nd September our lady’s pennants teams travelled to Cowra to compete in the final of division 4 pennants.

We had a bye on Saturday morning and took to the green on Saturday afternoon playing Orange.

Team one consisted of Cathy Thompson, Janelle Taylor, Zena Jones and Marilyn Seton as skip and came away with a win.

Team two consisted of Mel Rees, Jenny Tickle, Pauleen Dimos and Danielle Thompson as skip and they also came away with a win.

Back on the green at 9 am Sunday Morning to play Wallerawang, unfortunately both our team took a loss on Sunday but played some great bowls.

Congratulations ladies on representing our club at this level.

Our handicap singles and handicap pairs are well under way.

In our singles. Marilyn Seton came up against Daughter Felicity Saunders in the handicap singles, after 18 ends the score was 16 to 18 Marilyn’s way, Felicity fought back but Marilyn got the win 31 to 21.

Zena Jones played Pauleen Dimos on Sunday 29th September, Pauleen took the lead after 6 ends, but Zena fought back, after 35 ends Pauleen took the win 31 to 18.

Mel Rees played Cathy Thompson also played their handicap singles, after 16 ends the score was 12 to 13 Cathy’s way, Mel kept fighting back but after 35 ends Cathy got the win 31 to 19.

In our handicap pairs Zena Jones and Marilyn Seton played Colleen Helyer and Judy Johnson, Colleen and Judy took the lead early but after 11 ends Zena and Marilyn fought back, after 18 ends Zena and Marilyn got the win 17 to 14.

Mother and daughter duo Rachael Bendall and Jenny Tickle played Mel Rees and Felicity Saunders, Mel and Felicity took off strong and under 13 ends fought back, after 18 ends Mel and Felicity in a nail-biting finish Mel and Felicity won the game 15 to 14.

Yvonne Johnson and Janelle Taylor played Pauleen Dimos and Beryl Field, Pauleen and Beryl hit the lead early and maintained their lead to win the game 23 to 14.

Another mother daughter duo, Cathy and Danielle Thompson played Lisa Rosberg and Pam Nicholl on Sunday 29th September in another one of our handicap pairs games, Pam and Lisa took the lead early and after 8 ends it was 8 all, Cathy and Danielle snuck away and after 18 ends won the game 24 to 12.

Congratulations to all on some great games of bowls, thanks also to the markers for their time.

Contributed by Condobolin Sports Club Women’s Bowls Publicity Officer Cathy Thompson.