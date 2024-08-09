Ladies Pennants are underway

Condobolin Sports Club Women’s Bowls

Ladies Pennants have begun with Condobolin receiving the bye first round.

Round two was played on the 14th July 2024, the team of Lisa Rosberg, Janelle Taylor, Zena Jones and Marilyn Seton (Skip) travelled to Parkes B and S only just losing their game 20-27

Our second ladies’ team with Jo Thorpe, Mel Rees, Pauleen Dimos and Danielle Thompson (Skip) also travelled to Parkes B and S coming away with the a win 28 – 11.

On Sunday 28th July our lady bowlers travelled to Dubbo to take on Dubbo City in our third round of pennants.

Mel Rees, Jenny Tickle, Pauleen Dimos and Danielle Thompson (Skip) came away with the win 22-13

The team of Janelle Taylor, Cathy Thompson, Zena Jones and Marilyn Seton (Skip) also came away with a win of 27-10. Congratulations Ladies!

Round Four see Condobolin host a home game to Dubbo City on the 11th August so come on over and support our Lady Pennants Team.