Lachlan Youth Services School Holiday Bowling Trip to Orange

During the school holidays, Condobolin Youth Services hit the road with 10 youth for an exciting day trip to Orange for ten-pin bowling! On the way, we made a fun pit stop at the beautiful park in Parkes to stretch our legs and enjoy some fresh air.

Once we arrived in Orange, the kids bowled two full games, competing in good spirits for the ultimate prize—an Oreo McFlurry! The atmosphere was full of laughter, friendly competition and team spirit.

After bowling we refuelled with a tasty lunch from KFC and before heading home, we squeezed in one last play on the Parkes playground. The group was an absolute pleasure to take out and the day was a total blast for everyone involved!

Lachlan Youth Services is facilitated by Lachlan and Western Regional Services Inc. Trips and activities like these wouldn’t be possible without the generous funding received from the NSW Government and Lachlan Shire Council.

Contributed.