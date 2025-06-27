Lachlan Youth Services hosts two special guests
Recently, Lachlan Youth Services had the privilege of hosting two special guests at the Youth Centre – Sergeant Joel and Constable Dean!
The afternoon kicked off with a relaxed introduction, where Joel and Dean shared their personal journeys into the police force and discussed what it takes to become a police officer.
It was so great to see the kids get curious and engaged in the conversation. Joel shared with them that police officers are normal people, just like everyone else, helping to break down any walls and build trust with our local law enforcement.
A big thank you to Sergeant Joel and Constable Dean for taking the time to connect with our young community. It’s moments like these that help bridge the gap between the police force and the next generation.
Lachlan Youth Services is facilitated by Lachlan and Western Regional Services Incorporated.
Trips and activities like these wouldn’t be possible without the generous funding received from the NSW Government and Lachlan Shire Council.
Contributed.
