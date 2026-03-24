Lachlan Valley Floodplain Management Plan open for feedback

By Melissa Blewitt

The Lachlan Valley Floodplain Management Plan is open for feedback.

Residents across the Lachlan Valley are invited to have their say on key elements of the draft Lachlan Valley Floodplain Management Plan, an important tool to manage rural flood works and their valley-wide effects on water flows, connectivity and health of floodplain habitats.

Flood works include roads, channels, dams and levee banks which can change the way water flows to or from a river or change the way water moves during a flood.

“We’re inviting landholders, residents and stakeholders across the Lachlan Valley to have their say on the draft Lachlan Floodplain Management Plan because people who live and work here understand the challenges of the floodplain better than anyone,” Executive Director of Water Planning and Knowledge Division Mitchell Isaacs said.

“Recent floods have underscored the need for careful, evidence-based planning, and through open consultation we aim to deliver a floodplain management plan which protects lives and property while ensuring floodwaters continue to support vital ecological and Aboriginal cultural assets.

“Getting this work right is critical to guide how we manage flood risk and water flows across the Lachlan Valley floodplain ensuring the plan is practical, fair and shaped by local knowledge, understanding and experiences.”

The first round of public consultation is now open and will close on 19 April 2026, for the community to give feedback on key elements which will inform the development of the draft plan.

These include the proposed floodplain boundary, the historical flood events used for modelling, cultural and heritage sites, ecological assets, and local variances to some rules, such as the maximum height for access roads.

It also includes the proposed floodway network – areas with fast flowing flood water as well as areas that naturally hold floodwaters – to maintain the health and connectivity of floodplain habitats.

The NSW Government encourages residents to attend an information session to inform the draft Lachlan Valley Floodplain Management Plan.

One-on-one sessions are available online or in person at Booligal, Condobolin, Cowra, Forbes, Hillston and Lake Cargelligo from Monday 16 to Thursday 26 March 2026. Condobolin’s session will be held on 19 March. For more information, to book an appointment, or submit feedback visit: Lachlan Valley floodplain.

NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water will release the full draft Lachlan Valley Floodplain Management plan as part of a second round of public consultation later this year.