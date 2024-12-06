Lachlan Shire to share in flood funding

Up to $32 million of joint funding will rebuild key freight routes and transport networks across NSW’s flood-hit Lachlan, Forbes, Parkes and Cabonne Council areas.

The NSW and federal government’s $32 million Regional Transport Resilience Fund (RTRF) will support the four Councils to repair and upgrade road and transport infrastructure damaged by the 2022 floods.

They experienced the worst of the floods, with road and transport infrastructure sustaining unprecedented damage in a disaster that affected a geographical area stretching about 11,000 kilometres.

Lachlan Shire Council will receive $3.99 million for pavement overlay and stabilisation, sealing work, additional culverts at various locations, and one culvert/bridge replacement on Lake Cargelligo Road; pavement overlay and stabilisation, sealing work, increased culvert width and headwalls scour protection on Lachlan Valley Way; and $827,783 for pavement strengthening, overlay and stabilisation, sealing work and increased culvert capacity at various locations on Kiacatoo Road.

“Communities in Central West NSW were hit hard by flooding in 2022, and both levels of government are working together to help them recover from and prepare for future events” Federal Minister for Emergency Management Jenny McAllister said.

“The new bridges and upgraded roads will help residents stay connected and safe during severe weather.

“We know that there is more work to be done, and we are committed to supporting Central Western communities to recover and rebuild for the long term.”

Parkes Shire Council will receive $5.65 million for a new bridge on The Bogan Way between Trundle and Parkes, a new bridge on Middle Trundle Road and the installation of culverts and causeways at various parts of Middle Trundle Road. On top of this, $1.08 million will help install new concrete causeways as part of the council’s causeway improvement program.

In Forbes, $5.43 million will go towards upgrading four culverts and pavement at various locations, while $4.4 million will upgrade five culverts and pavement on Wirrinya Road and $1.6 million will help pavement upgrades on Henry Lawson Way, culvert replacement and pavement upgrades on Pinnacle Road and pavement upgrades across Waugan Road.

Cabonne’s $3.78 million will help install concrete floodways, box culverts and concrete decks at various locations, while a $3.67 million package of bridge work will raise the Canomodine Lane Bridge deck, provide culvert upgrades on Edward Street, replace the Baghdad Road Bridge, raise the bridge deck at Ophir Road Bridge and provide work on the Kiewa Street footbridge.

The RTRF package is part of the joint Australian and NSW Governments $100 million Central West Recovery and Resilience Package which includes the $40 million Resilient Homes Program recently announced, $2 million for the Resilient Homes Consultation Program, the $25 million Community Assets Program and $1 million for the Legal Aid Assistance Program.

“Ensuring we are rebuilding flood-damaged roads so that they are more flood resistant and so that they can be kept open during flood events is a top priority for our local communities,”

“It’s good to see the Australian and NSW Governments listening to our communities and working with councils to build more resilience into our road network.” NSW Independent Member for Barwon Roy Butler stated.

The cost of the RTRF package is shared between both governments under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.

“We know that for every $1 invested in betterment we save up to $10 in recovery, NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison revealed.

“The projects we are investing in will help local communities continue to rebuild their lives and livelihoods following the devastating floods and well into the future “The Regional Transport Resilience Fund is not just about repairing like for like. It will ensure vital infrastructure like bridges and roads are built back better able to withstand future disasters.”