Lachlan Shire to benefit from NSW Budget

By Melissa Blewitt

Lachlan Shire will benefit from the 2025 NSW Budget.

Condobolin is among several places, it is believed, that will get a share of $30.064 million allocated for water projects and sewerage treatment plants across in Central and Western NSW.

There was also $830,000 allocated for the Down The Track Program for young people in Lake Cargelligo and Murrin Bridge.

The NSW Budget was handed down by NSW Treasurer Daniel Mookey on Tuesday, 24 June.

State Member for Barwon Roy Butler has welcomed the NSW Budget commitments in his Electorate.

“We have seen a very welcome $21 Million increase in electorate specific funding. With the multi electorate funding added in, Barwon will see around$1 Billion in funding and shared projects. That’s a record!” a post on the Roy Butler MP Facebook Page read.

“I’d like to thank the NSW Premier Chris Minns and the NSW Treasurer Daniel Mookhey MLC who have taken the requests for funding seriously and it’s meant substantial funding for Barwon, in

what is a pretty tight financial environment.

“I also want to acknowledge the work of my team, and the Ministers who have travelled to Barwon, and have supported my bids.

“In coming weeks, we will talk about specific funding and projects we have been able to negotiate for Barwon,” the post concluded.

Other features of the 2025 NSW Budget include a new “Pre-sale Finance Guarantee’” package on buying homes – meaning the government will act as a guarantor.

‘’The scheme will directly add 5,000 new homes by going guarantor for developers on unsold properties and will indirectly add 15,000 new homes over the next five years by offering builders the security to start new projects through purchasing unsold stock,” he told reporters post budget.

There is a $5.1 billion plan to build 8,400 homes for social housing, half of them to be used for survivors of family and domestic violence.

Pairing the “Pre-Sale Finance Guarantee” Mr Mookhey also announced a permanent 50 per cent land tax discount for build-to rent projects.

Mr Mookhey continued to deliver a reduced deficit of $3.4 billion, down from $5.7 billion in 2024-25 and $15.3 billion inherited in 2021.

The government’s overall position is still in the red, but Mr Mookhey is confident his measures support the projected return to a surplus in 2026-27. “This is a responsible, sustainable budgeting, delivering real investments while building long-term resilience,” he said.

A total of $272.7 million is to be invested in domestic, family and sexual violence services, and to support victimsurvivors. “The Government understands that victimsurvivors face unique

barriers in regional communities,” NSW Premier Chris Minns said.

“This funding will strengthen service delivery and increase avenues for women and children across the state to seek help and safety.”

The Budget includes $48 million to improve mobile coverage on major regional highways across the state; $246.369 million for Regional Multi-Purpose Services (MPS) Facilities; and $33.4 million for diversionary programs to address youth crime.

An additional $5.2 million has been allotted for First Nations-led culturally responsive suicide prevention initiatives.

Other allocations earmarked for statewide programs that may benefit the region include:

•$9.3 million for the Feral Pig and Pest Control Program

•$5.7 million for heavy vehicle rest stops to combat driver fatigue

•$49.2 million in government-owned residential housing in out-of-home care, built or upgraded to deliver safe and stable housing for children 12+ with complex needs, including homes in Hunter, Far West and other regional locations.

•$26.351 million for rail upgrades

•$31.267 million for road upgrades

•$24.4 million for the Doppler Radar Network

•$6.382 million for social housing

•$15 million for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.