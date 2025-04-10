Lachlan Shire Pools now closed

Pools across the Lachlan Shire are now closed. The swimming season ended on Sunday, 30 March. Now the gates have closed, Lachlan Shire Council’s pools will be drained ready for maintenance prior to the start of next summer. ABOVE: Matilda Haworth in action at the Condobolin Swimming Pool during the St Joseph’s Parish School Carnival, which was held earlier this year. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.