Lachlan Shire Pools now closed
Pools across the Lachlan Shire are now closed. The swimming season ended on Sunday, 30 March. Now the gates have closed, Lachlan Shire Council’s pools will be drained ready for maintenance prior to the start of next summer. ABOVE: Matilda Haworth in action at the Condobolin Swimming Pool during the St Joseph’s Parish School Carnival, which was held earlier this year. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.
Latest News
Success at The Land Cookery and Handicraft Day
Land Cookery Judge, Ann McIntyre, and Handicraft Judge, [...]
Lachlan Shire Pools now closed
Pools across the Lachlan Shire are now closed. The swimming [...]
Waste 2 Art – The Year of Toys
By Melissa Blewitt It’s the year of Toys for the [...]
Funding for Emergency Training in Condobolin
By Melissa Blewitt Condobolin and District Landcare Management Committee has [...]
Bill searching for information on faces in photograph
Do you recognise the faces in this photograph? Bill Taylor [...]
Charli shows skills to be selected
Condobolin High School student Charli Coe has been selected in [...]