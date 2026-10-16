Lachlan Shire groups invited to seek community grants

By Melissa Blewitt

Community organisations in Condobolin and across the Lachlan Shire are being encouraged to put forward small infrastructure projects for funding under the latest round of the Australian Government’s Stronger Communities Programme.

Round 10 of the programme opened on 21 Septemberr, with $150,000 available across the federal electorate of Parkes for projects that provide social benefits to local communities.

Eligible organisations can seek grants of between $2,500 and $20,000 for projects including community infrastructure, equipment, hall improvements and accessibility works.

Federal Member for Parkes Jamie Chaffey is encouraging community groups to submit expressions of interest for projects in their communities.

The programme has funded more than 20,800 community-based projects nationally since it began, with more than $183 million committed through the first nine rounds between 2015-16 and 2025-26.

Under Round 10, incorporated not-for-profit organisations, non-distributing cooperatives, companies limited by guarantee, Australian Indigenous corporations, eligible religious organisations and local councils can apply.

For eligible not-for-profit organisations, the grant can cover up to 100 per cent of eligible project costs.

Local councils can also apply, but must contribute at least 50 per cent of eligible project costs.

Projects are identified through a community consultation process involving each Federal Member of Parliament and a community consultation committee before selected applicants are invited to submit a formal application to the Australian Government.

Mr Chaffey said the programme provided an opportunity for community organisations to progress projects that might otherwise be difficult to fund.

“In these tough times, every dollar counts, and a grant of up $20,000 could make a significant difference to a group looking at a project such as hall improvements, purchasing equipment or improving accessibility,” he stated.

“Community groups and local government make our communities wonderful places to live in. This is one way they can receive some solid support to keep making a difference in their local communities.

“I encourage community organisations to take a look at the Stronger Communities Programme and consider applying.”

Expressions of interest for the Parkes electorate must be submitted to Mr Chaffey’s office by 5pm on Monday, 2 November 2.

Community organisations across Condobolin, Lake Cargelligo, Tottenham, Tullibigeal and other Lachlan Shire communities can obtain eligibility information and application details through Mr Chaffey’s office or the Australian Government’s Stronger Communities Programme.

Further information is available through the Australian Government’s programme guidelines and from Jamie Chaffey MP’s office on (02) 6882 0999.