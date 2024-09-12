Lachlan Shire Council to share in flood funding

Lachlan Shire Council will receive $3.3 million to rebuild and repair flood impacted infrastructure.

It is one of four severely flood impacted Central West NSW Local Government Areas who will receive assistance through an almost $24 million investment by the Australian and NSW Governments. The Community Assets Program 2024 will support Lachlan, Cabonne, Forbes and Parkes Shire Councils to repair, restore and improve the resilience of community infrastructure that was damaged by the storms and floods of August and September 2022.

“This funding will enable Lachlan Shire to undertake essential repair or renewal of community assets damaged in the 2022 floods. We are grateful for the support of both the Australian and NSW Governments. As a result of this commitment, we can rebuild with more resilient infrastructure that will serve our community well into the future,” Lachlan Shire Council General Manager, Greg Tory, said.

Restoration projects which will be funded through the Program include:

•Replacement of flood damaged amenities and community facilities at the Pony Club and SRA Grounds in Condobolin with flood resilient structures.

•Repair of flood damage and improvements to accessibility and flood resilience of the playground, public amenities, BBQs and footpaths in Memorial Park, Condobolin.

•Replacement or repair and improvement of flood impacted sporting grounds and infrastructure at the SRA showground and sports facility in Condobolin.

•Restoration of erosion on the Lake Cargelligo Foreshore and replacement of the flood damaged shared pathway with more flood resilient construction.

A media release for the Minister for Planning and Public Spaces, Paul Scully, stated “This funding is delivering on what it was intended to do – help Councils build back better infrastructure for their communities to enjoy.”