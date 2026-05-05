LACHLAN SHIRE COUNCIL RESPONSE

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

Lachlan Shire ratepayers have been critical with what they see as lack of communication from Council, in relation to water bill shock they are experiencing, after current accounts were received.

The Condobolin Argus contacted Lachlan Shire Council General Manager Ian Greenham to ask him a series of questions.

Firstly, Will an extended period be given to ratepayers to pay their due amounts, as it took the Council a longer time to send out accounts?

Mr Greenham: “Council normally allows 30 calendar days to pay bills from the date of issue. In this instance we have extended the payments to 30 working days or 6 weeks to provide a little extra time. If anyone needs additional time paying their water bill then they can make arrangements with the rates team to set up a payment plan, but I would suggest contacting them early and not leaving it until the bill is overdue.”

Why did the Council choose not to communicate the extended billing period to ratepayers?

Mr Greenham: “It was a moving situation as we were negotiating with our existing contracted water meter readers that were late in giving us the advice that they would not be available in time. Once identified we triaged the problem internally and assigned our own staff to read the meters. So, the matter was solved within a couple of weeks and then the readings for Condobolin were completed over a four-week period as we were also attending to maintenance requests. In hindsight we should have done more around communicating water saving tips during Summer as the biggest part of the bill shock was not the length of time between billing periods but the increase in average daily consumption over the hot and dry conditions experienced during Spring and Summer.”

When is the next billing cycle expected?

Mr Greenham: “The next billing cycle is expected on time in June to bring it in line with our normal billing cycle. As such it will be for a correspondingly shorter period.”

How will Council avoid the situation occurring again, as Council could not secure water meter readers and had to use Council staff to perform the role?

Mr Greenham: “Council are investigating the resourcing of the water meter reading and given the previous experience there is some strong opinions around resourcing this in-house to ensure that it does not happen again. We also investigated a couple of random accounts as the higher bills were not due just because of the length of time between billing periods but also how much water was being used. In extreme temperatures above 45C the evaporative roof top air coolers can use up to 130 litres of water an hour. A single sprinkler can use 1,000 litres of water an hour and a sprinkler system can use up to 3,800 litres of water an hour. While level 2 water restrictions were implemented in January for Condobolin to try and manage the demand for water there was still a lot of water being used. Next Spring/Summer we will run an education campaign with some water saving tips. We do not expect people to turn off their air coolers but maybe prioritise the air cooler over the lawn or consider keeping a smaller patch of lawn green over summer. Of course, if you can afford the water then a green lawn is an oasis in itself and we appreciate all those that do.”

How is a “genuine hardship” application assessed? What must ratepayers show to qualify for the hardship policy?

Mr Greenham: “Genuine hardship applications are different to just requesting an extension to pay through a payment plan. They may involve the waiving of interest charges or part of the account and are assessed similarly to the criteria used by Centrelink for granting of a pensioner concession, including the assets and income test. The application must be made in writing and include reasons why the person was unable to pay the charges when they became due and payable. Supporting information may include but is not limited to copies of recent bank statements for all accounts, details of income and expenditure, letter from your financial counsellor or planner confirming financial hardship. Council may also request the ratepayer attend an interview to assist in the understanding of the issues causing hardship. Note that the evidence of income and expenditure is waived for an existing pensioner.”