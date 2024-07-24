Lachlan Shire Council News

RATES & WATER

The first Rates installment is due on 31/8/24. If you experience difficulty paying your rates or water accounts, please contact our Revenue team to discuss payment options.

Payments can be made online at https://eservices.lachlan.nsw.gov.au/

You can request your Rates and Water notices to be issued by email by registering here. https://registrations.pml.com.au/lachlanshire

NEXT ORDINARY MEETING OF COUNCIL

The next Ordinary Meeting of Lachlan Shire Council will be held on Wednesday, 7 August 2024 in the Condobolin Council Chambers commencing at 2:00pm.

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES

Council has the following trainee and apprentice positions advertised until 5/8/24:

•Apprentice Mechanic

•Trainee Water & Sewer Operator

•Trainee Early Child Care Educator

•Trainee Business Administration Officer

•Trainee Civil Construction

Traineeships in other careers may also be available. Visit our website to find out more about starting your career through training with us & apply online.

We also have a range of other positions available. Visit www.lachlan.nsw.gov.au for more information or call HR on 02 6895 1900.

MONDAY MOVIES – CONDOBOLIN LIBRARY

Monday Movies will be held at the Condobolin Library on 19 August 2024 from 1:30pm to 3:30pm. Free afternoon tea will be served and bookings are essential, so call the Library today on 6895 2253.

ON PUBLIC EXHIBITION

The following Council Policies are on public exhibition until 19 August 2024:

•Local Preference Purchasing Policy

•Disposal of Assets Policy

•Procurement Policy

Visit www.lachlan.nsw.gov.au/Council/Keep-In-Touch/Public-Exhibition to view the policies & find out how to provide your feedback on them.

COUNCIL ELECTIONS

The 2024 Local Government Election will be held on 14/9/24. Voting is compulsory for all voters on the residential electoral roll. You have until 6pm on 5/8/24 to ensure your enrolment details are up to date. Visit www.aec.gov.au or call 13 23 26 to enrol or update your details on the electoral roll.

ROADS UPDATE

Boona Road – widening from Maitland Street to end of narrow seal (18 km) is continuing.

Dandaloo Road – The contract for flood damage repair & associated work has been let & work is due to start in mid-August.

Springvale Road – Gravel re-sheeting of 3km due to start in August.

Wyalong road – seal widening of 4.5km south of Lake Cargelligo due to start in August.

Flood damage restoration – work continuing on unsealed roads south of Wyalong Road.

PROJECT UPDATE

Scott Street Subdivision, Condobolin

Site works continuing, with some road closures occurring, be aware of entering & exiting traffic.

Gum Bend Lake foreshore improvements

Work is nearing completion – exclusion zones are in place.

WATER & SEWER UPDATE

Lachlan Street, Condobolin – Upgrade of the Sewer Pump Station is progressing.

Albert Reservoir – Work is progressing with the reservoir tank on track for completion in September.

Aerial Water Asset Survey – Survey work will be undertaken by drone in eastern Condobolin from 31/7/24 to 2/8/24. Residents in the survey zone will be notified by direct mail.