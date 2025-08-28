Lachlan Shire celebrates Local Government Week

By Melissa Blewitt

The Condobolin community helped Lachlan Shire Council celebrate Local Government Week recently.

An event was held in Condobolin on Tuesday, 5 August at Renown Park, where residents were able to ask questions and enjoy a sausage sizzle. Other events were held in Lake Cargelligo on Wednesday, 6 August and Tottenham on Thursday, 8 August.

Local Government Week ran from Monday, 4 August to Sunday, 10 August and was an opportunity to move the conversation beyond roads, rates and rubbish and showcase the work councils do in their community.

There was also a chance for residents to hear about employment opportunities on offer at Lachlan Shire Council.

There are currently numerous vacancies across Council’s workforce from all areas, including childcare workers, Human Resources, Finance, plant operators and truck drivers.

Council staff and volunteers across NSW look after more than $178 billion worth of community assets – parks, pools and playgrounds, libraries, local festivals and events, cemeteries and childcare centres, museums and art galleries.

While celebrating Local Government Week, means discovering all manner of things Councils do in communities, it is also a chance to look back at the history of who has served as Councillors.

Councillors on the first Lachlan Shire Council (1907 – 1908) were TF Mooney (B Riding), GM Gavel (C Riding), DA Cameron (B Riding) President, DH Tasker (A Riding), JAS Tout (A Riding) and JAS Knight 9C Riding).

Current Councillors include Mayor John Medcalf OAM (A Ward), Deputy Mayor Megan Mortimer (A Ward), Melissa Blewitt (B Ward), Melissa Rees (B Ward), Peter Harris (C Ward), Robyn Turner (D Ward), Dennis Brady (D Ward), Paul Phillips (E Ward) and Judy Bartholomew (E Ward).

“Each year, Local Government Week in New South Wales provides an opportunity to recognise and celebrate the pivotal role that councils and their employees working together with community members play in creating the vibrant, safe, and sustainable communities we call home,” Chairman of the NSW Country Mayor Association Mayor Rick Firman OAM said.

“Local Government is the tier of government closest to the people. Every day, across NSW councils are creating and maintaining the communities that we all live, work and play in.”

With more than 50,000 dedicated employees, Local Government is one of New South Wales’ largest employers. This diverse workforce includes town planners, engineers, librarians, environmental officers, childcare workers, and countless others.

“Our Local Government sector in NSW is also a powerhouse in its own right, contributing over $6 billion annually to the State’s economy. Councils manage assets worth billions, including roads, bridges, community centres, and recreational facilities. Through prudent management, councils ensure that these vital resources continue to serve both current and future generations,” Mayor Firman OAM, revealed.

“Local Government Week is a chance to celebrate the remarkable achievements of Councillors, their staff and the many community volunteers that support the delivery of Councils services and programs. We welcome the opportunity that the Week provides to join with our communities to run events and activities that celebrate the innovation and success of Local Government.”