Lachlan Cricket Council Under 14s win Grand Final

Condobolin Junior Cricket Association players Levi Daure, Quade Peterson, Harvey McFadyen and Logan Crammond were all part of the winning Lachlan Cricket Council Under 14s team.

Lachlan vs Bathurst

Under cloudy skies in Bathurst on Sunday (1 March), Lachlan faced Bathurst in the Grand Final in what proved to be a disciplined and determined team performance.

Lachlan captain Alfie Rosser won the toss and elected to bat first, backing his side to post a competitive total on a two-paced wicket with a slow outfield.

Openers Rory Rue (27) and Levi Daure (17) laid a strong foundation, combining for 45 runs for the first wicket. The pair showed patience and resilience, negotiating tough early conditions and

disciplined new-ball bowling from Bathurst.

Through the middle overs, Lachlan continued to build steadily. Sam Yelland (14) made a valuable contribution, while Ned Glasson anchored the innings superbly with a composed 51, top scoring

for the side. Captain Alfie Rosser (18) added important runs as Bathurst maintained pressure with consistent line and length.

Batting through their allotted 50 overs, Lachlan finished at 9/160. Given the slow outfield and unpredictable pitch, it was a very competitive total in Grand Final conditions.

After the lunch break, Lachlan struck immediately with the ball. Opening bowler Tim Longhurst (1/18) removed the Bathurst batter in the first over to give Lachlan the perfect start.

From there, Lachlan maintained outstanding discipline with the ball, consistently hitting good areas and applying pressure throughout the innings.

Just as importantly, they were flawless in the field, taking every catch that came their way.

The wickets were shared across the bowling attack: Ned Glasson (2/24); Logan Crammond (2/12); Sam Yelland (1/25); Leo Dwyer (1/22); and Max Taylor (1/8).

Max Taylor and Harvey McFadyen bowled beautifully at the death, showing composure under pressure to keep things tight and prevent Bathurst from building late momentum.

Bathurst finished their 50 overs at 9/146, handing Lachlan a well-earned Grand Final victory by 14 runs.

Ned Glasson was deservedly named Player of the Match for his outstanding all-round performance, scoring 51 runs and claiming 2/24 with the ball.

A tremendous team effort and a fitting way to cap off the season.

Lachlan would also like to thank Bathurst for hosting the Grand Final.

Report sourced from Lachlan Cricket Council Facebook Page.