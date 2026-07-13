Lachlan Arts Council inherits looms

Lachlan Arts Council recently inherited several looms and associated paraphernalia. Member Heather Blackley (PICTURED RIGHT) was excited to discover the equipment and eager to share the news with the community. A loom is a device used to weave fabric by interlacing two sets of threads together. One set of threads runs lengthwise and is called the warp, while the other runs across the width and is called the weft. By crossing the weft threads over and under the warp threads in a structured pattern, the loom allows the weaver to create cloth. Image Credit: Lachlan Arts Council Facebook Page.