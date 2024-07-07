LAC members attend Arts OutWest 50th Anniversary Dinner

In 2024, Arts OutWest celebrated 50 years of arts and cultural development in the Central West.

On Saturday, 1 June Lachlan Arts Council members joined with 120 other guests to attend a special 50th Anniversary Dinner in Forbes.

The dinner coincided with four exhibitions of photography by Arts OutWest media associates and art by current Arts OutWest staff, an exhibition for Forbes Arts Society at Forbes Town Hall and a month-long exhibition of work by Wiradjuri artist from Parkes Ronda Sharpe at Forbes Visitor Information Centre.

Some of the special guests that attended the dinner included Parliamentary Secretary for the Arts Julia Finn, Member for Orange Phil Donato, Member for Calare Andrew Gee, Ben Franklin MLC, CEO of Regional Arts NSW Tracey Callinan and representatives from local councils across the region.

Condobolin’s Kathy Parnaby, who is a Media Associate with Arts OutWest exhibited in the ‘Behind the Lens’ an exhibition of photography, which comprised of still and moving images at the Forbes Town Hall precinct.

Lachlan Arts Council member Heather Blackley also featured as part of the Arts OutWest’s Exhibitions.

Past Arts OutWest staff and board members, artists and community members also travelled for a night of food, visual art and celebrations. Music was provided by Maz Rees, Tim Hansen, Parkes’ Georgia Sideris and duo Great Aunt.