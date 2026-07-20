Kylarrah recognised with Principal’s Award

By Melissa Blewitt

A special part of the Condobolin High School NAIDOC Week Celebration Assembly held on Thursday, 2 July was the announcement of the Principal’s Award.

The Principal’s Award were awarded to Kylarrah Waites. Kylarrah achieved at an outstanding level in all areas of school life.

On the day Condobolin High School Deputy Principal Matthew Heffernan revealed to those gathered why Condobolin High School Principal Wendy Scarce had chosen Kylarrah as the recipient of the award.

“This award recognises a student who consistently demonstrates outstanding commitment to her learning through exemplary attendance, positive behaviour, and a strong work ethic. She approaches every task with dedication, always striving to achieve her personal best. Respected by both her peers ad teachers, she is known for her kindness, warm personality, and infectious enthusiasm. As a friendly, bubbly, and positive role model, she makes a valuable contribution to our school community.”