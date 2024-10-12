Koori Kinderama finishes for 2024
Koori Kindarama held its last session for the year on Monday, 23 September. This was the final session, due to transition support for children getting ready for school next year. “The little ones enjoyed the sunshine, stories, sand art and catching up with Uncle Dick Richards,” a post on the Wiradjuri Study Centre Facebook Page read. “Thank you, Jackie Coe and Rebecca Dodson, for all of your organisation, work and care. “Thank you to all the mums and families throughout the year who have come along and supported their children on their learning journeys,” the post concluded. Image Credits: Wiradjuri Study Centre Facebook Page.
Latest News
