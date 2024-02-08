Knives stolen in second smash and grab

Owens Hardware Home and Rural has come under attack again.

The local business sustained $15,000 damage and had $500 worth of knives stolen, when three unknown offender/s entered the premises by breaking in through the front glass doors in the early hours of 21 January 2024.

It is believed the three offenders were inside the premises for a period of around 30 seconds, before making off with the stolen items.

This is the second attack on the local business, which has saw property damaged and merchandise stolen.

In 2022, unknown offenders brazenly used a vehicle to ram raid the property before getting away with a number of guns and ammunition.

It was believed the incident, occurred in the early hours on Tuesday, 27 September, 2022 with the offenders making a getaway into the darkness.

It is then believed one of the stolen guns was used as part of a break and enter in order to obtain keys to a vehicle parked at the property. The vehicle, a Ford Ranger utility, was later found abandoned and burned out on Reservoir Hill in Condobolin.