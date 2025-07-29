Kindergarten Learners Program
By Melissa Blewitt
Condobolin Public School and Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Pre-Kindergarten Learners program is underway.
This is a transition to school program for children who will be enrolling in kindergarten in 2026.
The program is focused on school readiness and setting up children for a successful transition to school.
The program commenced on Thursday, 26 June. It will be held in the CPS Community Room every Thursday during school terms, and is coordinated by Relieving SACC Facilitator Sam Davis.
On Thursday, 3 July children focused on fine motor skills, hand/eye coordination and colour recognition with golf ball paintings.
“We practiced letter formation when writing our names, expressed our creativity and logical thinking through LEGO building and strengthened our fine motor skills with play dough,” a post on the Condobolin Schools As Communities Centres Facebook Page read.
“Before we knew it, it was time to join Kindergarten for lunch and then play with them under the infants cola and at the infants oval.
“Miss Sam was so impressed with how we followed instructions that we got to have an extra play on the equipment before going back into the SACC room. We had some relaxation time and then free play before it was home time.”
Children are asked to bring a school bag, a hat, water bottle and lunch.
The Pre-Kindergarten Learners program will resume in the first week in Term Three, after the holiday break.
Free transport is available by contacting Central West Family Support Group on 02 6895 2533.
For more information contact Relieving SACC Facilitator Sam Davis on 02 6895 2134 or email her at sam.davis31@det.nsw.edu.au. You can also check out the Condobolin Schools As Communities Centres Facebook Page.
