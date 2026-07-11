Kindergarten Learners Program

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Pre K Learner program discovered “The Magic Hat” by Mem Fox recently.

On Thursday, 25 June children focused on how the book promoted rhyme, prediction and creativity.

“After following the adventures of the magic hat the PreK Learners set off to colour in a hat of their own and choosing an animal to draw from the storybook,” a post on the Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facebook Page read.

This is a transition to school program for children who will be enrolling in kindergarten in 2027. It is focused on school readiness and setting up children for a successful transition to school.

The program has been running in Term Two and is coordinated by SACC Facilitator Heidi Ritchie. It will resume in Term Three.

For more information contact SACC Facilitator Heidi Ritchie on 02 6895 2134. You can also check out the Condobolin Schools As Communities Centres Facebook Page.