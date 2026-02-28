Kindergarten Enjoy First Day
The new Kindergarten class of 2026 recently enjoyed their first day of school. The new students and their families were warmly welcomed by Trundle Central School. The Best Start Kindergarten Assessment is designed to support teachers to develop high quality teaching and learning programs. The assessment provides information about the students’ individual strengths and needs so that teachers can tailor what and how they teach to best cater for each student. This means Mrs Emery and Mr Burley will assess each kindergarten student individually, focusing on a variety of set literacy and numeracy activities. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page and newsletter.
