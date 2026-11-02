Kincora resumes exploration

By Melissa Blewitt

Exploration activity is continuing at the historic Condobolin mining field, with copper-gold explorer Kincora Copper Limited awaiting assay results from its first systematic drilling campaign at the site in more than a decade.

Kincora completed nine holes totalling 2,615 metres at Condobolin as part of its exploration program across Central West NSW.

The company said the drilling identified localised higher-grade gold and base-metal mineralisation, with laboratory assays from the program still pending.

The Condobolin work is part of a broader exploration program being undertaken by Kincora across the region, with more than 25,000 metres of air-core drilling planned across four NSW projects during the spring and summer drilling season. The planned drilling will target potential copper-gold mineralisation beneath shallow cover at the Nyngan West, Fairholme, Cowal East and Trundle projects.

Kincora has described its NSW exploration portfolio as having potential to expand the Junee-Narromine Belt of the Macquarie Arc, one of the state’s significant geological regions for copper and gold deposits.

The company’s renewed focus on NSW follows its decision to divest its Mongolian assets.

Kincora signed agreements in July to sell its Mongolian interests for US$10 million and had received US$5 million by mid-August, with the remaining proceeds expected when the transaction is completed. The company said the transaction would strengthen its financial position and allow it to focus on its Australian exploration portfolio.

At Condobolin, the current drilling program represents the first significant systematic drilling undertaken by Kincora at the historic mining field in more than 10 years.

The company has also used artificial intelligence-based geological analysis alongside traditional exploration methods to refine targets for further investigation. Attention will now turn to the pending Condobolin assays, which are expected to provide further information about the mineralisation identified during the drilling campaign. Further exploration results from Kincora’s NSW projects, including drilling supported by AngloGold Ashanti at Nevertire South, are also expected as the current exploration season progresses.