Kincora Copper ramps up Condobolin exploration

By Melissa Blewitt

Kincora Copper is ramping up its Condobolin Project exploration.

The Condobolin Project is located approximately 40 kilometres south from the mill at Mineral Hill and north of the Condobolin township.

Kincora Copper says an airborne electromagnetic (AEM) survey covering 155km2 has been mobilised across the historic Condobolin Mineral Field.

The AEM survey is expected to generate new near surface targets and refine existing mineralized systems located under shallow post mineral cover, as well as refine potential deeper source feeder zones.

These include the Meritilga target where preparations have commenced for a high impact drilling program to test the down dip and on strike extensions of the existing system which hosts broad near surface gold-silver-base metal mineralisation with ore grade intervals.

Kincora is also reviewing historical drilling results within a paleochannel system at Meritilga, including up to 28.4g/t gold in gravels from 4m and 3.99g/t gold in basement from 28m.

“We are pleased to commence exploration at our wholly owned Condobolin project at a time of significant exploration, development and corporate success in the southern and lesser explored section of the Cobar Basin,” John Holliday, Technical Committee chair, and Peter Leaman, VP of Exploration, commented in a Kincora Copper Media Release (dated 14 October 2025).

“Kincora has a well-planned strategy to explore the extensions of the Condobolin Mineral Field, which has a substantial mining history for high grade gold, silver and base metals.

“The project is well located to existing infrastructure, is easy to explore and has very limited effective exploration below the shallow weathering profile.

“The extent of historical mining, and geochemical and geophysical anomalies, indicate excellent potential for multiple new discoveries.

“We are looking to systematically use exploration techniques that have already yielded the Meritilga discovery and many new recent discoveries in the north of the district at similar and earlier stage profile projects.

“The designed multi-phase campaign is a capital efficient value add strategy at a project that has the potential to excite in the current very strong precious metals environment.”

The Condobolin project covers 297km2 across two granted licences and one pending application.

The Condobolin project was historically the focus of up to 25 informal open pit operations (peak late 1800’s-early 1900’s), with mining impacted by the water table and exploration by the weathering profile. The mineral field has not been effectively explored below the weathered zone (-30 metres).