Kicking up dust and going for bust at Condo 750

By Melissa Blewitt

Todd Smith and Chris Holman have won the 2026 Penrite Condo 750 (Auto) title.

The seasoned competitors, beat Will Dunn and Gareth Evans and Tyler Beer and Matt Walsh, to take top spot on the podium.

Overall top 10 place getters in the Autos were Todd Smith and Chris Holman (Car 218); Will Dunn and Gareth Evans (Car 207); Tyler Beer and Matt Walsh ( Car 219); Jamie Clemson and Trent

Wearne (Car 212); Grant Hore and Paul Loughnan (Car 205); Glenn Brinkman and Neill Wooley (Car 208); Keneth Vanbyk and Jack Crampton (Car 220); Brian Maccabe and Roland Dymond

(Car 213); Jack Taylor and Bart Anderson (Car 221); and Trevor Hanks and Paul Borg (Car 203).

In the Moto section Gregory Prisk finished first. Corey Banks was second and Archie Conner claimed third.

The top 10 finishers for the Moto were Gregory Prisk (Bike 16), Corey Banks (Bike 31), Archie Conner (Bike 77), John Payten (Bike 50), Scott Huggins (Bike 86), Mason Turner (Bike 91), Jesse

Broad (Bike 19), Jesse Magil (Bike 84), Thomas Foster (Bike 74) and Jacob Russell (Bike 95).

The Ray Davis Memorial Trophy was awarded to Nick Tyack.

This accolade is given to the most consistent and enthusiastic volunteers of the year.

Archie Conner was named Rookie of the Year at 2026 event.

Ashton Frost was recognised with the Andrew L’Estrange Memorial Trophy. This is given to the local competitor who comes closest to the position where Andrew finished in his last 750.

The Fossil Award (for Oldest Moto Finisher) was presented to Don Lark.

This year Bonus Awards were presented. The Fastest Prologue Auto Award went to Andrew Travis, while Jesse Broad won the Fastest Prologue Moto Award.

The First Local to DNF (Did Not Finish) Award was presented to Guy and Heidi Shoemark.

The following competitors came first in the Auto classes: Tyler Beer and Matt Walsh (Production 4WD); Jamie Clemson and Trent Wearne (A2 Modified Production 4WD); Glenn Brinkman and

Neill Wooley (A4 Side by Side); and Todd Smith and Chris Holman (A5 Unlimited 4WD).

The following riders were recognised in the Moto classes at this year’s Condo 750: Class E1: Jacob Russell (first) and Ashton Frost (second); Class E2: Archie Conner (first), Jesse Broad (second) and Jess Magill (third); Class E3: Gregory Prisk (first), Corey Banks (second) and John Payten (third); Class E6 Masters: Jason Mitchell (first), Andrew Whittington (second) and Wade Smith (third); Open ATV: Victor Bonassi (first); Open Adventure Bikes: Trent Giles (first); Best Placed 2 Stroke: Jacob Russell.

A presentation night for competitors was held at the Condobolin SRA Pavilion on Sunday, 29 March.

“The 750 committee want to thank all of those who were involved in the 2026 Penrite Condo 750!” a post on the Condo 750 Facebook Page read.

“This event can’t run without so many incredible sponsors, volunteers, landholders, competitors, support crews, the list goes on and on! There are so many moving parts to an event like this

– more than we could ever list – and we are so grateful for every single person involved.

“Huge congratulations to all of our 2026 finishers and place getters! We hope to see you back in 2027.”