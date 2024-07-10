Kiara represents the next generation of leaders

Condobolin’s Kiara Harris is one of nine scholars from the Central West to be selected as part of the 2024 RAS Foundation Rural Scholarship program.

Other scholars from across the Central West include Abby Byrnes (Lake Cargelligo), Angus Baker (Tottenham), Beatrice Humphries (Burraga), Claudia Wilson (Orange), Eve West (Orange), McKenzie Carr (Orange), Monique Morgan (Trundle) and William Gordon (Forbes).

Now in its 14th year, the RAS Foundation Rural Scholarship program offers financial support to tertiary education students who are helping shape the future of regional NSW by forging careers within rural or regional communities.

The scholarship program is open to students across NSW and the ACT who are currently enrolled or applying for study in an accredited tertiary course at an Australian university, college, or TAFE, with no limits imposed on age or the types of degree that qualify.

Kiara is studying a Bachelor of Science in Psychology University of Canberra. Her Scholarship was donated by The Snow Foundation.

Kiara is a proud descendant of the Barkindji people from the Darling River of Wilcannia.

She was born in Gunnedah, Gamilaroi country and has lived in Condobolin, Wiradjuri country for most of her life, and is now very fortunate to be living on Ngunnawal country of Canberra completing her university degree.

She is the middle child of a close extended family with six siblings. She enjoys living in a rural community and feel this will always be part of her identity.

A highlight of her high school life was working as one of ten student ambassadors for the Indigenous Literacy Foundation, through which she also met her idol, Jessica Mauboy.

For Kiara, moving to Canberra has been an awesome experience so far and she is excited to spend the next two years there completing her Psychology degree.

Central West scholarship recipients are studying a range of courses, including veterinary science, psychology and agriculture, and are looking forward to applying their newly acquired knowledge and skills within their local regional communities at the completion of their studies.

The RAS Foundation awards up to $6,000 to Rural Scholarship recipients undertaking full-time study, or up to $3,000 for those studying part-time, made possible with the assistance of generous donors, including The Snow Foundation and UNE Foundation.

In its 17-year history the RAS Foundation has invested over $9 million into rural and regional NSW through education and community grant programs.

Over 900 scholarships have been provided to students across Australia, including targeted scholarships for careers in both regional journalism and the Australian wine industry.

Record funds of $516,000 will be distributed among this year’s scholarship recipients, with an aim to help ease the burdens associated with pursuing higher education such as relocating to urban centres, study costs, and the inability to work consistently due to study workloads or placements.

Foundation Manager, Cecilia Logan, said the Charity considers it a privilege to be able to support the next generation of rural and regional leaders as they pursue their academic dreams.

“This year’s applicants are outstanding ambassadors for their communities and have the potential to create a positive and lasting impact in the regional sector through their chosen career paths,” she stated.

“There is no doubt young Australians are impacted significantly by the cost-of-living crisis we are currently facing, and pursuing higher education is a big financial burden for many students – particularly for those living in regional areas.

“Our rural scholarship program aims to address this by offering financial support to students from rural or regional areas and ensure they have access to the same opportunities as their metropolitan counterparts in the pursuit of their chosen career.”

Applications for the 2025 RASF Rural Scholarship opened on 1 July 2024 and will close 22 September 2024. For further information, please visit www.rasf.org.au