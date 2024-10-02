Kiacatoo CWA
Kiacatoo CWA Notes September 2024
Hello again.
We had our 79th Birthday lunch at the Railway Hotel on Tuesday 3rd September at 12pm with 8 of us there to celebrate our special day. It was a lovely meal followed by our Meeting and Birthday cake for afternoon tea, which was cut by our life member Margaret Dawson. We were also joined for the afternoon by a prospective new member who enjoyed it very much.
On Tuesday 15th October we have our Oxley Group Conference which will be held at Tullamore this year.
This will be followed on Tuesday 22nd October by our general meeting and AGM to be held in the Library Meeting Room at 1pm.
We are thinking of any members who are not well and sending you our best wishes to get well soon and also any who are away on holiday or visiting with family thinking of you and have a wonderful time.
Contributed by Tina Harris, Kiacatoo CWA Publicity Officer.
